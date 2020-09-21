This extraordinary web hosting deal has left us baffled

Bluehost Shared Plan | $7.99 $2.75 p/m | 63% off

Dozens of websites affiliated with Stackcommerce, the popular online ecommerce platform , are currently offering what looks like an outrageously good deal from a web hosting company called EurekaHost.

You get a lifetime subscription with unlimited storage and bandwidth for $59 (roughly £45/AUD$80). The small print shows the lifetime subscription is "automatically renewed every 5 years”, which means you'll pay about $0.99 per month for the service, matching the price of popular web hosting company Hostinger .

At the time of writing, however, the Eurekahost.io web page doesn’t offer up a contact number or email. An existing 10-year-old EurekaHost Twitter account, meanwhile, belongs to an Indonesian website hosting company that no longer exists.

EurekaHost.io itself is relatively new as the Wayback Machine has only one site capture (from September 17) and Google hasn’t yet indexed it. The site was built using Funneljoy, a popular landing page creator , and even resides on the platform rather than on its own server.

The domain name - not to be confused with Eurekahost.com available at Huge domains domain name registrar- was registered in September last year, updated on September 4 2020 and will expire in September 2021.

Where it becomes even more interesting is that the provider also offers a cloud storage service called EurekaDrive. It gives you 1TB of online space for five years for $99 (that’s $1.60 per month) - and web hosting on top.