The cheapest 4K monitor is this exclusive Lenovo display deal from Amazon

The Lenovo L28u-30 28-inch is the most affordable 4K monitor on the market right now at just under £200. The deal is exclusive for Amazon Prime members and expires in less than two days. So be quick or you might lose out on one of the best monitor deals of 2020.

Some of us believe that 4K resolutions should be compulsory on large displays such as the one you are probably sitting in front of? Why because 4K produces finer, more natural images thanks to a higher pixel density and you can see more of what you’re doing.

As part of its Amazon Prime Day offers, it has reduced the price of the Lenovo L28u-30 28-inch 4K monitor to £199.99, a £100 discount off its usual price and a 33% saving which brings it to its lowest selling point yet. 28-inch is an ideal diagonal size, neither too big (like some 32-inch monitors) nor too small (like some 24-inch we’ve seen before).

It has three near edgeless bezels of only 2mm with an IPS panel that can be tilted. With a 60Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time and AMD Radeon Freesync technology baked in, it is all set to be a surprisingly capable display for work or for leisure.

Other noteworthy features include TUV Rheinland low blue light filtering to reduce eye strain without affecting colour accuracy, colour range with high accuracy at 99 Percent in the sRGB gamut and 90 Percent in the DCI-P3 colour gamut, cable management, a 100mm VESA mount capability, useful if you want to get a pair of these, HDMI/audio and DP inputs as well as 15 (yes 15) user presets.

We’d like to have a pair of speakers and a built-in USB hub as well as a webcam and Type-C connectivity for an ultimate WFH video conferencing experience but that’s still a pipe dream it seems.

