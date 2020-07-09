The Boys season 2 trailer has landed – and it isn't pulling any punches

The Boys are back in town! Following on from its fantastic first season, Amazon's The Boys is gearing up for its second season with a brand-new trailer and a confirmed release date.

Arriving on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service on September 4, The Boys: Season 2 picks up right where the first season left off, with (SPOILER ALERT) the remorseless Homelander (Antony Starr) revealing a super-powered son and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) discovering that his wife is still alive.

To make matters worse, The Boys are also on the run from the law and are being pursued by a dangerous new member of 'The Seven' named Stormfront (Aya Cash) who, in the comics, was originally created by the Third Reich.

The trailer, which is brilliantly scored to the classic Billy Joel track 'We Didn't Start the Fire', is exceedingly profane and features incredibly graphic violence, so you might want to sit this one out if you're particularly squeamish.

Based on the trailer above, September 4 can't soon enough! In the meantime, feel free to dig deeper into Amazon's The Boys by checking out everything we know about the upcoming season.