The Book of Boba Fett episode 2 may have set up an Obi-Wan TV show villain

The Book of Boba Fett episode 2 has landed on Disney Plus – and the intriguing inclusion of a certain villain may tie the bounty hunter's TV show to another small screen Star Wars offering.

With the Star Wars TV series' first instalment setting the scene for Boba Fett's standalone adventure, its second episode further fleshes out his past as well as introducing us to some intriguing new antagonists. And one of these villains in The Mandalorian spin-off could also be a prominent bad guy in Disney's forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show.

We're about to dive into full spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 2. If you don't want the surprise ruined for you, don't read past the image below.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

In episode 2's first half, we see Boba, Fennec Shand and the former's two Gamorrean bodyguards take part in a tense face-off with Jabba the Hutt's cousins, aka The Twins.

Yep, the Hutts have arrived on Tatooine to lay claim to Jabba's old empire – but they aren't alone. Hutts don't tend to fight their own battles – it's "bad for business", as Jabba's male cousin says in episode 2 – so, just like their deceased relative, they've hired a bounty hunter to do their dirty work for them.

Except the individual in question isn't just any old bounty hunter: it's Black Krrsantan, a black-furred Wookiee who looks suitably menacing and vicious.

"Hold on, who is Black Krrsantan?" we hear you say. In Star Wars comics, Black Krrsantan is a bounty hunter whose career took off during the rule of the Galactic Empire before continuing as part of the New Republic era.

(Image credit: Disney Plus/Lucasfilm)

After fleeing the Wookiee homeworld of Kashyyyk for disgracing his people, Black Krrsantan (or 'BK' to use one of his nicknames) was trained by the famous Xonti Brothers to be a gladiator, but became a bounty hunter after being sold off in an auction. It wasn't long before 'BK' became associated with Jabba the Hutt, though, and it's this 'gun for hire' working relationship that led 'BK' to track down his most formidable foe yet: Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Tasked by Jabba with tracking down the man who stopped Jabba from earning cash from his water tax policy, Black Krrsantan eventually makes his way to the moisture farm owned by Owen Lars – yep, the same Owen Lars who was tasked by Obi-Wan with keeping Luke Skywalker safe. 'BK' takes Owen hostage but, sure enough, Obi-Wan – who watches over Luke and the Lars family from the shadows – appears, dukes it out with Black Krrsantan and bests him in combat.

Well, technically 'BK' loses the fight when he falls off a cliff, but we're sure Obi-Wan would take the win either way. Knowing Jabba would be incensed at his failure to reprimand the culprit responsible for stopping the water tax, 'BK' flees Tatooine. Funnily enough, he also ends up working for Obi-Wan's former padawan, Luke's father and legendary Sith Lord Darth Vader.

(Image credit: © LucasFilm 2021)

So what does Black Krrsantan's appearance in episode 2 have to do with Obi-Wan's own show?

Well, Boba Fett actually references Black Krrsantan's comic backstory in episode 2. He calls 'BK' a "gladiator", before Boba goes onto say that he's "not a sleeping Trandoshan guard". This latter point is a nod to Black Krrsantan's origins story, where he kills four Trandoshans as part of his plan to convince the Xonti Brothers' underlings to take him to the duo.

With The Book of Boba Fett references Black Krrsantan's comic history, his past must be canon in the live-action Star Wars universe. If that's truly the case, and it appears to be, based on the paragraph above, 'BK' should duel Obi-Wan at some point in this universe, too.

Obi-Wan's TV show is set around 20 years before The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Given that Black Krrsantan is alive in The Book of Boba Fett, the Wookiee must also have survived his encounter with Obi-Wan in Star Wars' live-action universe. Again, this ties into his comic book history, which confirms that he's still breathing after his duel with Obi-Wan.

What does all of this mean? Nothing concrete, but The Book of Boba Fett episode 2 does offer up the opportunity for Obi-Wan's TV show to include his fight with Black Krrsantan.

Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, who have reinvented the Star Wars universe on Disney Plus to acclaim from fans and critics alike, haven't been shy about peppering The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett with fan service-type moments, such as 8D8's cameos in the latter series.

So why not do likewise with Obi-Wan's TV show? Yes, Darth Vader is that series' Big Bad, but why not include secondary antagonists like 'BK' and have Obi-Wan fight him, too? It would be a really fun call back to Star Wars comics, and The Book of Boba Fett fans are sure to get a kick out of seeing Black Krrsantan appear in Obi-Wan's solo adventure. We certainly would, if nothing else.

Regardless, it'll be a while until we find out either way. There's no current release date for Obi-Wan's TV series, and we suspect that we won't hear anything concrete until The Book of Boba Fett's seven-episode run ends in early February. Still, here's hoping that Black Krrsantan makes an appearance in Obi-Wan's Disney Plus show in some form.