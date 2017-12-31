The best PC games of 2017

With every year it seems we’ve finally arrived in the best 12 months for gaming ever, only for the next one to roll around with yet another slew of contenders ready to take that title. So here we are again, at the end of 2017, with a quite staggering calendar of gaming behind us on PC.

Whether you’re a RPG diehard, a shooter purist, an indie devotee or a collector of curios, 2017 has served up dish after tasty dish of must-have interactive experiences. And it’s been tough to whittle all these gems down to a powerful ten, so sit back and prepare to been amazed all over again.