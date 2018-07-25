The best laptops for DJ in 2018

If you’re a DJ, or even an aspiring music producer, you’re going to need more than just the best headphones, you’re going to need one of the best laptops for music production.

If you’re looking for the best laptop for music production, you’ll want to pay attention to any laptop that features the best processors and as much RAM as you can muster to handle multiple music tracks. You’ll also need one of the best hard drives or SSDs, as you’ll be working with large file sizes. Fantastic speakers, or more likely the ability to connect to external sound output is also extremely important.

You’ll also want something that can take a beating. While you won’t necessarily need one of the best rugged laptops, the best laptops for music production will withstand any bumps and knocks that happen while travelling. And, because you’re going to be carrying it around, you’ll want something that’s thin and light – so take a look at the best Ultrabooks.

While the MacBook Pro may be the default for most musicians, plenty of the best laptops for music production will run Windows 10 instead.

1. Apple MacBook 12" (2016)

Apple remains the number one choice for music makers and DJs

CPU: Intel Core M3 1.2GHz - Intel Core i7 1.4GHz | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 12-inch, (2,304 x 1440) IPS 16:10 | Storage: 256GB – 512GB SSD

Beautiful design

Good performance

Just one USB-C port

Expensive

The new Apple Macbook is the slimmest, slickest and best-looking Macbook Apple has ever built and it's one of the most popular and best-selling laptops on the planet. This, along with the excellent music production software available for Macs, means it's the best laptop for DJs and Music production. It's a super slim and light Macbook that you can take anywhere without even noticing the weight, and gives you the same slick OS X performance.

2. MacBook Pro (15-inch, mid-2018)

The most powerful MacBook ever made

CPU: 6-core Intel Core i7 - i9 | Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro 540X - 560X, Intel UHD Graphics 630 | RAM: 16 - 32GB | Screen: 15.4-inch, 2,880 x 1,800 Retina display | Storage: 512GB - 4TB SSD

Powerful

Gorgeous design

Expensive

Over the years, the MacBook Pro has made a name for itself as the go-to laptop for musicians all around the world, and the 2018 iteration is the best laptop for musicians Apple has ever made – provided you can afford the expense. With its Core i9 CPU and up to 32GB of RAM, you’re going to be able to load up as many tracks as you please in Logic Pro X without having to worry about your laptop slowing down. It’s also incredibly sturdy, you shouldn’t need to worry about things bumping into it in your bag, thanks to its robust aluminum unibody design.

3. Microsoft Surface Pro 4

Microsoft's Windows tablet is a brilliant 2-in-1 option

CPU: Intel Core m3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 – Iris Plus Graphics 640 | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 12.3-inch, 2,736 x 1,824 PixelSense display | Storage: 128GB – 1TB SSD | Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi; Bluetooth 4.1 | Camera: 8MP rear-facing, 5MP front-facing

Brilliant screen

Excellent performance

Good battery life

Keyboard sold separately

The Microsoft Surface Pro 4 is 2017's best laptop for you if you're looking for the perfect cross between a nimble Windows tablet and a fully functional laptop. The base version of the Surface Pro 4 is just a tablet - you get the main unit itself with kickstand but if you want the Surface Pen or the fantastic Type Cover keyboard you'll need to pay extra for a bundle or buy it separately. Again, this is a great laptop for writers who can use a stylus to jot down their notes to later turn into editable text. As the Surface Pro 4 is a tablet 2-in-1 that runs the full version of Windows 10, it means it is an extremely portable device that can run any music mixing and editing programs that are available for Windows.

4. Dell XPS 13 (2018)

The best gets better

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) | Storage: 128GB – 256GB SSD

Impressive performance

Beautiful design

Expensive

The Dell XPS 13 has been one of the best laptops you can buy for a few years running now, and the 2018 version is no different. For aspiring music producers, the XPS’ move to an 8th-generation Intel Kaby Lake R CPU should be appealing, as it will trim down the time it takes to process tracks, allowing you to minimize downtime. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to find a 1TB storage drive anymore, but when you get a laptop that looks this good and runs this fast – it’s a worthy tradeoff.

5. Lenovo Yoga Book

A wonderfully versatile and cheap 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Intel Atom x5-Z8550 | Graphics: Intel Atom | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 10.1-inch full HD IPS touchscreen | Storage: 64GB SSD, up to 128GB microSD

Extremely thin + light

Excellent display

It's cheap!

Intel Atom is underpowered

If you’re after a cheap laptop that is unique in the marketplace, the Lenovo Yoga Book might be for you. As with all Yoga devices, the screen folds flat so you can either use it as a tablet or a laptop. To add even more versatility on top, Lenovo gives you the choice to buy it with either Windows 10 or Android 6.0 onboard – which one you pick will depend on how you’re more likely to use the device. The screen on the Yoga Book defies the cheap asking price and the keyboard and capacitive touch keyboard are both great additions. While this won’t cut it for hardcore music production, it’s a great travel companion for DJs who are looking for something portable.

6. 13-inch Macbook Air (2015)

The Ultrabook before Ultrabooks

CPU: Dual-core Intel Core i5 – Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 6000 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 13.3-inch HD (1,440 x 900) | Storage: 128GB – 512GB PCIe Flash | Dimensions (W x D x H): 19.7cm x 19.7cm x 3.6cm

Battery life

Nippy storage

Dated design

Display

The Macbook Air is in an interesting spot. While it's still one of the most popular and well-known notebooks around, the iPad Pro and 12-inch MacBook have stolen much of its thunder. That is, unless you need the legacy USB 3, Thunderbolt 2 and SDXC card connectivity. Even without a Retina display or Force Touch trackpad, the 13-inch MacBook Air is a very capable machine, even if the 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage leave a lot to be desired. Plus it still has the beloved MagSafe 2 charger onboard as well as an impeccable battery life. So, if you don't mind having a slightly older machine, the Macbook Air is an excellent - and now more affordable - choice for DJs and music production.

7. Dell XPS 15

The best 15-inch laptop available this year

CPU: Intel Core i5-7300HQ - i7-7700HQ | Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1050 with 4GB GDDR5 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB DDR4 | Screen: Up to 15.6-inch Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge touchscreen | Storage: 1TB HDD - 512GB SSD

Amazing power

Sublime screen

Slim design

Poor webcam position

If you're looking for a larger and more powerful laptop for running music production software on, then the Dell XPS 15 could be for you. Packing the same InfinityEdge technology as the smaller XPS 13, the screen extends right to the edge of the machine which means it's as small as it's possible to make a 15-inch laptop in 2017. It's quite pricey though, depending on which version you get. The very top end version has a 4K color-accurate display, which can give you an excellent overview of all the tracks you're working on.

