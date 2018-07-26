The best Xbox One S prices, bundles and sales in Australia (July 2018)

UPDATE: An excellent bundle from EB Games' eBat store nets you three neat games along with the console for a very low price, scroll down for details.

With the unveiling of the Xbox One X, the Xbox One S has seen some impressive price drops and bundle deals with Microsoft going all out to pump up the pressure on its rivals. It was already often the cheapest console of the current generation, but with some of these savings on bundles and even Xbox One Controllers, the price seems right.

At this point it's probably wiser to buy a bundle and score some wicked Xbox One games along with the unit, as some of them can come in cheaper than the standalone consoles themselves.

Xbox One S deals

At once more elegant and more powerful, the slimmed-down design of the Xbox One S ditches the external power brick and chunky looks of the original Xbox One. More importantly, it comes kitted out with 4K visual support meaning you'll be able to watch specialised Blu-Ray and Netflix content in 4K.

The best Xbox One bundle deals this week