The best Samsung Galaxy S8 plans and prices in Australia compared

Samsung's Galaxy S8 took the smartphone world by storm with its sleek new look and powerhouse specs, so here's your chance to figure out what all the fuss is about without blowing up your wallet. This page is for savings on huge data, budget plans, or simply the best overall value in a contract in Australia, but if you're after the UK or US, head to the best Galaxy S8 plan in the UK or the best cheap Samsung Galaxy S8 deals in the US.
If you're keen on the slickness of the Galaxy S8 but need something slightly bigger, check out our Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus plans here, or check out our Galaxy Note 8 plans if even that isn't enough phone for you.
On this page you'll find the best overall value, best budget option and best big data contract across the major carriers, as well as each of these carriers best plan, so read on for some sweet savings.
If you've already found a neat plan and just need the handset, compare prices for the Samsung Galaxy S8 over at our sister site Getprice.
The best Galaxy S8 plans
Best budget and overall value option – Samsung Galaxy S8 | 7GB data | Music streaming | $65 pm
This deal from Optus on the Galaxy S8 is so strong that we'd recommend it as our best budget option and our best overall value plan. Comfortably the cheapest plan available on the S8, and you'll get 7GB of data as well as Optus extras such as Optus Sport, National Geographic, and music streaming with Spotify, Google Play Music or iHeartRadio won't count towards your cap. Total cost over 24 months is $1,560
Best big data option – Samsung Galaxy S8 | 105GB data | Unlimited international and roaming calls | $125 pm
If you're looking for a plan with enormous data, Optus is currently king. It has a plan with 205GB for an extra $20 a month, if you can see yourself chewing through 105GB no problem. You'll also get unlimited international and roaming calls with both plans and either 4GB or 6GB of roaming data respectively. Total cost over 24 months is $3,000
Best Samsung Galaxy S8 plan for each carrier
Best Telstra plan – Samsung Galaxy S8 | 30GB data | Unlimited international calls and text | $104 pm
Along with the Galaxy S8, you'll get unlimited international talk and text and a 24-month subscription to a Foxtel Now starter pack. If you find yourself going over the 30GB data cap often, then you can pay an extra $10 a month to have unlimited data beyond the 30GB limit, but it'll be reduced to a download speed of 1.5Mbps. Total cost over 24 months is $2,496
Best Optus plan – Samsung Galaxy S8 | 7GB data | Music streaming | $65 pm
Best Vodafone plan – Samsung Galaxy S8 | 80GB data | 2,000 international minutes | $101.62 pm
Vodafone's 40GB data plan has been briefly doubled, so this is the best value you're gonna see from this telco with a Galaxy S8. On top of this, you'll get 2,000 minutes of international calls to select countries and you can leave the contract at any time, only paying out the remaining value of the handset. Total cost over 24 months is $2,438.88