The best Samsung Galaxy S8 plans and prices in Australia compared

Samsung's Galaxy S8 took the smartphone world by storm with its sleek new look and powerhouse specs, so here's your chance to figure out what all the fuss is about without blowing up your wallet. This page is for savings on huge data, budget plans, or simply the best overall value in a contract in Australia, but if you're after the UK or US, head to the best Galaxy S8 plan in the UK or the best cheap Samsung Galaxy S8 deals in the US.

If you're keen on the slickness of the Galaxy S8 but need something slightly bigger, check out our Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus plans here, or check out our Galaxy Note 8 plans if even that isn't enough phone for you.

On this page you'll find the best overall value, best budget option and best big data contract across the major carriers, as well as each of these carriers best plan, so read on for some sweet savings.

If you've already found a neat plan and just need the handset, compare prices for the Samsung Galaxy S8 over at our sister site Getprice.

The best Galaxy S8 plans

Best budget and overall value option – Samsung Galaxy S8 | 7GB data | Music streaming | $65 pm This deal from Optus on the Galaxy S8 is so strong that we'd recommend it as our best budget option and our best overall value plan. Comfortably the cheapest plan available on the S8, and you'll get 7GB of data as well as Optus extras such as Optus Sport, National Geographic, and music streaming with Spotify, Google Play Music or iHeartRadio won't count towards your cap. Total cost over 24 months is $1,560

Best big data option – Samsung Galaxy S8 | 105GB data | Unlimited international and roaming calls | $125 pm If you're looking for a plan with enormous data, Optus is currently king. It has a plan with 205GB for an extra $20 a month, if you can see yourself chewing through 105GB no problem. You'll also get unlimited international and roaming calls with both plans and either 4GB or 6GB of roaming data respectively. Total cost over 24 months is $3,000

Plans Unlocked Showing 6 of 9 deals ? Sort By Recommended Samsung Galaxy S8 + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 1 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: Standard national SMS & MMS to standard Australian mobiles 7GB data Data: 5GB + 2GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $65 /mth Min. total cost $1,560 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Optional Music Streaming on selected apps for $0/mth (excl. subscription) Optional Mobile TV Streaming on selected apps for $5/mth (excl. subscription) Learn More Samsung Galaxy S8 (Instalments) 2 Unlimited mins Calls: for standard national usage Unlimited texts Texts: standard national SMS & MMS within Australia 6GB data Data: 5GB + 1GB Bonus Data AUD $71.62 /mth Min. total cost $1,028.88 View at Woolworths No contract Zero Bill shock Promise 200 International SMS International and non-standard calls not included Learn More Samsung Galaxy S8 + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 3 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: Standard national SMS & MMS to standard Australian mobiles 3GB data Data: 2GB + 1GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $72 /mth Min. total cost $1,728 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Optional Music Streaming on selected apps for $0/mth (excl. subscription) Optional Mobile TV Streaming on selected apps for $5/mth (excl. subscription) Learn More Samsung Galaxy S8 (Instalments) 4 Unlimited mins Calls: for standard national usage Unlimited texts Texts: standard national SMS & MMS within Australia 15GB data Data: 10GB + 5GB Bonus Data AUD $81.62 /mth Min. total cost $1,038.88 View at Woolworths No contract Zero Bill shock Promise Unlimited International SMS International and non-standard calls not included Learn More Samsung Galaxy S8 + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 5 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: Standard national and international SMS & MMS to 35 selected countries 25GB data Data: 20GB + 5GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $85 /mth Min. total cost $2,040 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Unlimited standard international calls to selected countries Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Optional Music Streaming on selected apps for $0/mth (excl. subscription) Learn More Samsung Galaxy S8 (Instalments) 6 Unlimited mins Calls: for standard national usage Unlimited texts Texts: standard national SMS & MMS within Australia 25GB data Data: 15GB + 10GB Bonus Data AUD $91.62 /mth Min. total cost $1,048.88 View at Woolworths No contract Zero Bill shock Promise Unlimited International SMS International and non-standard calls not included Learn More Load more deals

Best Samsung Galaxy S8 plan for each carrier

Best Telstra plan – Samsung Galaxy S8 | 30GB data | Unlimited international calls and text | $104 pm Along with the Galaxy S8, you'll get unlimited international talk and text and a 24-month subscription to a Foxtel Now starter pack. If you find yourself going over the 30GB data cap often, then you can pay an extra $10 a month to have unlimited data beyond the 30GB limit, but it'll be reduced to a download speed of 1.5Mbps. Total cost over 24 months is $2,496

Best Optus plan – Samsung Galaxy S8 | 7GB data | Music streaming | $65 pm This deal from Optus on the Galaxy S8 is so strong that we'd recommend it as our best budget option and our best overall value plan. Comfortably the cheapest plan available on the S8, and you'll get 7GB of data as well as Optus extras such as Optus Sport, National Geographic, and music streaming with Spotify, Google Play Music or iHeartRadio won't count towards your cap. Total cost over 24 months is $1,560

