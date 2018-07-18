The best PS4 Pro prices, bundles and sales in Australia (July 2018)

UPDATED: After Amazon Australia's Prime sales, prices on the PS4 Pro have returned to a fairly normal point, but if you're after the console anyway, the best deal we have going is still from Amazon and includes exclusive Fortnite content. Scroll down for more info.

Sony beat Microsoft to the punch with its new 4K gaming system, the PS4 Pro, and you should definitely grab one.

Here you'll find the best prices around on the PlayStation 4 Pro console and any bundle deals available so you can score Sony's excellent 4K system and jump right into the amazing array of PS4 games available at the moment.

We've got a dedicated page if you're looking for some excellent prices on the PlayStation VR and PlayStation Camera.

Keep this page bookmarked and we'll update it with bundles as they arrive, or scroll further down if you've got any burning questions about the new 4K PS4 Pro. To compare PlayStation 4 Pro prices in real time, check out our pick below, or visit our sister site Getprice.

Today's cheapest PS4 Pro deals: ? Fortnite bundle AUD $509 View AUD $539 View AUD $558 View AUD $559.95 View Show More Deals

The best PlayStation 4 Pro bundles

While Playstation 4 Pro bundles are constantly shifting from store to store, we've listed and ranked the best current options from the major retailers below so you don't have to do the sniffing and scratching yourself.

Remember that the value of a bundle will ultimately come down to whether or not you were going to purchase the included game (or games) anyway and while some bundles are obviously better priced than others, you should check to see if that saving is worthwhile.

PS4 Pro 1TB Console with Bonus Fortnite Content for $539 While it's not a hugely impressive bundle, it's the cheapest we're seeing the PS4 Pro console for at the moment and the fact that it comes bundled with exclusive Fortnite content means you can jump into the fight straight away.

View Deal

Need an extra controller on the cheap? Take a look at the best DualShock 4 deals.

What is the PS4 Pro?

Although the PS4 Pro isn't a 'next-gen' console necessarily, it is an upgrade of the PS4 and features the coveted 4K and HDR options that we're hearing so much about.

The new machine will allow game developers to include 4K options in their games, so expect the like of Uncharted 4, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Days Gone, Horizon: Zero Dawn and more to look even better on a 4K TV.

HDR, or High Dynamic Range is the other buzzword to be excited about as the PS4 Pro will allow for extra detail to be seen on a range of games and also a wider range of colours not usually displayed by traditional HD TVs.

Will my old PS4 games work on PS4 Pro?

Yes. While not every game will be patched to take advantage of the new 4K/HDR capabilities, all of your old games will still work. Not only that, but the default upscaling (if you have a 4K TV) will likely see some improvements to the visuals and the boosted console power may give a slight nudge to the frame rates for some smoother play.

What else can I watch in 4K/HDR on PS4 Pro?

With services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video adopting 4K and HDR, with an ever-growing library entering the services, the PS4 Pro will be excellent as a streaming and media hub for your home theatre. There's also a lot of free 4K content on the YouTube app, and Stan has plenty of 4K although no HDR-compatible content yet.

Does the PS4 Pro support 4K Blu-rays?

No. The Xbox One S does support them though, so this was a bit of a surprise from Sony. So if you're specifically after a 4K Blu-ray player then head over to the competition, but as many viewers are crossing over to streaming services for their digital viewing, this may prove a wise move from Sony in the long run.

Do I need a 4K TV to run a PS4 Pro?

You don't NEED a 4K TV, no. The PS4 Pro will still run as per normal on a regular 1080p TV, although you won't get the benefits of upscaling or HDR though. There's a chance you may see a frame-rate boost or a slim amount of extra detail, but we wouldn't expect a massive leap.

If your mind is on a 4K TV, then you should probably go with a Pro rather than a Slim as it'll future proof you for a while and, realistically, the price jump is worth the longevity. Be sure to look out for a TV that supports HDR too, in order to take full advantage of the PS4 Pro's capabilities.

Will PlayStation VR be better on the PS4 Pro?

Maybe. Early reports seem to suggest it will as the PlayStation VR frame-rate is better on PS4 Pro and the resolution gets a bit of a bump too. You don't need a PS4 Pro to use PlayStation VR but this increase in specs may contribute a little to the immersion.

Does the PS4 Pro have optical audio support?

Yes! Although the optical audio output has been removed from the PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro owners will still be able to use optical connections for their soundbars and sound systems.

What are the best games on PS4 Pro?

After scrounging through our back catalogue of PS4 games that have received a Pro update patch, we've come up with a feature packed with the games that look the best and have a noticeable difference. Take a look at our extensive list - The best PS4 Pro games.