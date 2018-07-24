The best iPhone 7 plans and prices in Australia compared

This page is for the best iPhone 7 plans available this month in Australia, but if you're after the UK page, here's the best iPhone 7 deals in the UK. Whether you're looking for huge data, the best budget option, or simply the best overall value, we're here to help you choose your plan.

iPhone 7 prices have been dropping considerably since the launch of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, so now is a decent time to buy the previous model, especially considering how little has changed with the latest iteration. On this page we're sussing out the best value plans that will net you the older Apple handset and we'll help you pick which one is right for you.

If you're just looking for a handset, you can compare prices for the iPhone 7 32GB, iPhone 7 128GB or the iPhone 7 256GB

See also: iPhone 7 review

The best iPhone 7 plans

Best overall value – iPhone 7 128GB | 25GB data | Unlimited international calls | $90 pm This deal from Optus is the best all-rounder going at the moment, with an impressive 25GB of data for a limited time, and unlimited international calls included per month. You'll also get subscriptions to Optus Sport and National Geographic and data used via qualified music and mobile TV streaming services won't count towards your massive cap. Total cost over 24 months is $2,160

Best iPhone 7 plan for each carrier

Best Telstra plan – iPhone 32GB | 30GB |Unlimited international talk and text | $105 pm Telstra is currently out of stock of all but the smallest capacity iPhone 7 handset, so they might not be the ones to go with if you're after this model. But if you do, this is the best deal going as it's the cheapest that will get you both unlimited international calls and texts, as well as a free 24-month subscription to a Foxtel Now starter pack. You can also pay an extra $10 a month in order to not pay per GB when you exceed your 30GB cap, and instead you'll get downloads slowed to 1.5Mbps. Total cost over 24 months is $2,520

Best Optus plan – iPhone 7 128GB | 25GB data | Unlimited international calls | $90 pm This deal from Optus is the best all-rounder going at the moment, with an impressive 25GB of data for a limited time, and unlimited international calls included per month. You'll also get subscriptions to Optus Sport and National Geographic and data used via qualified music and mobile TV streaming services won't count towards your massive cap. Total cost over 24 months is $2,160

