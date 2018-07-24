The best iPhone 7 plans and prices in Australia compared

This page is for the best iPhone 7 plans available this month in Australia, but if you're after the UK page, here's the best iPhone 7 deals in the UK. Whether you're looking for huge data, the best budget option, or simply the best overall value, we're here to help you choose your plan.
iPhone 7 prices have been dropping considerably since the launch of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, so now is a decent time to buy the previous model, especially considering how little has changed with the latest iteration. On this page we're sussing out the best value plans that will net you the older Apple handset and we'll help you pick which one is right for you.
If you're just looking for a handset, you can compare prices for the iPhone 7 32GB, iPhone 7 128GB or the iPhone 7 256GB over at our sister site Getprice.
See also: iPhone 7 review
The best iPhone 7 plans
Best Budget plan – iPhone 7 64GB | 2GB data | No lock-in contract | $65.37 pm
The cheapest iPhone 7 plan we can find right now is from Vodafone and costs a hair over $65 a month. While you'll only get 2GB of data and little in the way of included extras, you've also got the freedom to leave the plan on any given month, provided you pay out the remaining value of the handset. Total cost over 24 months is $1,5688.88
View Deal
Best overall value – iPhone 7 128GB | 25GB data | Unlimited international calls | $90 pm
This deal from Optus is the best all-rounder going at the moment, with an impressive 25GB of data for a limited time, and unlimited international calls included per month. You'll also get subscriptions to Optus Sport and National Geographic and data used via qualified music and mobile TV streaming services won't count towards your massive cap. Total cost over 24 months is $2,160
View Deal
Best big data – iPhone 7 128GB | 205GB data | Unlimited international roaming calls | $145pm
For $145 a month you can get a larger 128GB iPhone 7 handset along with... 205 entire gigabytes of data! That is ridiculous. Naturally, you'll also get unlimited international roaming calls and texts, as well as 6GB of roaming data. Total cost over 24 months is $3,480
View Deal
Best iPhone 7 plan for each carrier
Best Telstra plan – iPhone 32GB | 30GB |Unlimited international talk and text | $105 pm
Telstra is currently out of stock of all but the smallest capacity iPhone 7 handset, so they might not be the ones to go with if you're after this model. But if you do, this is the best deal going as it's the cheapest that will get you both unlimited international calls and texts, as well as a free 24-month subscription to a Foxtel Now starter pack. You can also pay an extra $10 a month in order to not pay per GB when you exceed your 30GB cap, and instead you'll get downloads slowed to 1.5Mbps. Total cost over 24 months is $2,520
View Deal
Best Optus plan – iPhone 7 128GB | 25GB data | Unlimited international calls | $90 pm
This deal from Optus is the best all-rounder going at the moment, with an impressive 25GB of data for a limited time, and unlimited international calls included per month. You'll also get subscriptions to Optus Sport and National Geographic and data used via qualified music and mobile TV streaming services won't count towards your massive cap. Total cost over 24 months is $2,160
View Deal
Best Vodafone plan – iPhone 7 64GB | 2GB data | No lock-in contract | $65.37 pm
The cheapest iPhone 7 plan we can find right now is from Vodafone and costs a hair over $65 a month. While you'll only get 2GB of data and little in the way of included extras, you've also got the freedom to leave the plan on any given month, provided you pay out the remaining value of the handset. Total cost over 24 months is $1,5688.88
View Deal