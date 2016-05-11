Clarkson's Amazon Prime Top Gear rival finally has a name - and it's not Gear Knobs

Amazon Prime's answer to Top Gear finally has a name and it's - drum roll - The Grand Tour. Nope, it's not quite what we were expecting either.

The show will be presented by former Top Gear presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

Just last month the three presenters released a short video poking fun at the show's lack of a name. The three have apparently been too busy experimenting with the Ray-Ban glasses customiser to have come up with a name until now. One of the big rumours was that it would be called Gear Knobs, but this was shunned after it was revealed they couldn't use a name with Gear in the title due to copyright issues.

Amazon has released a video via Twitter showing what they claim to be rejected names for the new show. The outtakes include 'Automates', 'Tripop', 'Selling England by the Pound', 'Watcher of the Skies', 'A Small Puddle of Excellence', 'Ace Biscuits' and finally 'The Clarkson, Hammond and May Car Show on Amazon'.

Good to see Clarkson hasn't lost his sense of humour since making the shift to Amazon.

Top competition

The BBC also has a new series of Top Gear in the works, fronted by Chris Evans with support from Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris, Eddie Jordan and former technology journalist Rory Reid. The new series is due to air on May 29.

Amazon reportedly paid £160 million for the presenters, a figure which Netflix said was 'not worth the money'.

The Grand Tour will be released this autumn on Amazon Prime, but an exact release schedule has yet to be announced.