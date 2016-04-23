The ultimate smart TV for every platform

Smart TVs have evolved enormously from the early days of Internet connected telly, with the novelty of IP streaming giving way to the seamless integration of catch-up TV and SVOD services. Where before we were happy to live in our rigid, linear channels, now we expect to treat Netflix and Amazon like any other content choice.

But today's smart sets aren't just about what you watch, they're about how you watch, with the whole user experience grabbing a makeover.

Some brands have opted to back the Google Android TV platform, offering on-screen access to Google Play apps and easy integration with smartphones, while others have developed their own altogether more stylised offerings to ease you into the world where the lines are blurred between what's being broadcast live over the air, and what's streamed in little bytes from your internet router.

Is LG's webOS a better bet than Samsung's Tizen UI? Where does Firefox fit into all this? And what is Hisense doing in here? Read on for our verdict on the brightest and most intelligent smart TVs you can buy right now (sort of).