Sony shows off 'cinematic' HX series and NX Bravia TVs

Sony has announced its latest high-end additions to its Bravia television range, including the 'cinematic' high-end HX923, the 'slim and stylish' HX723.

Sony is not alone in focusing on connected television – ready for your internet connection – and its Qriocity service is likely to become a familiar site for many new television buyers.

As well as the cheaper EX and CX series, Sony unleashed three televisions in the HX range – the HX923, HX823 and HX723 and an NX723.

Sony Bravia HX923

The flagship of the HX range is the HX923 which brings Intelligent Peak LED, Motionflow XR 800 and 3D viewing with X-reality PRO (and two pairs of glasses are provided).

"The 2011 range also features enhanced Full HD normal (2D) picture quality, says Sony.

"The HX923 has innovative Intelligent Peak LED backlighting for a stunning picture with deep blacks and boosted white levels.

"The latest Motionflow technology combines advanced LED backlight technology with High Frame Rate panels to improve picture detail and smooth motion. "Motionflow XR 800 means you can watch fast-action games, sports and movies at the equivalent of 800 frames per second and enjoy high image detail with less blur.

"BraviaTVs in 2011 also feature a new image processor - X-Reality - for crisp detail even with Standard Definition pictures.

"X-Reality PRO takes it a step further: this dual-chip image processor produces true-to-life images and can even boost low quality pictures from the web to near-HD resolution."

Sony Bravia NX273

The NX723 uses the now-familiar Monolithic design, offers free calls with Skype and 3D,. all backed into an Ultra-slim LED screen.

"With a greater choice of Internet content, smart technology and features, and industry-leading 3D, the 2011 range of BraviaTVs will change the way people think about TV," said Christian Brown, Senior Category Marketing Manager, Sony UK.

"Now your TV will really be the centre of your home entertainment. It is television, redefined."

We are still waiting on a UK release date and price for the televisions.