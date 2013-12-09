Sony hints at a 4K-heavy CES 2014

Sony also wants to bring the prices down

Sony head Phil Molyneux has dropped some pretty hefty hints that 2014 will be the year of 4K for Sony, with its line-up for CES going big on Ultra HD.

While last year saw plenty of Ultra HD TV sets shown off in Vegas, this year looks more likely to feature 4K camcorders, 4K smartphones and 4K laptops.

"We're [going] after the premium consumer out there," Molyneux told reporters at a briefing. "It's clear people will want to generate their own 4K content."

But he wouldn't be drawn on exactly what kinds of products Sony has up its sleeve, saying that all will be revealed at CES.

The year's biggest tech show kicks off in Las Vegas on January 6 2014, at which point all will become clear.