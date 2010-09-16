Samsung exec signed up to speak at CES 2011

Samsung executive Boo-Keun Yoon has been signed up to give a keynote at CES 2011, alongside Microsoft's Steve Ballmer and Verizon's Ivan Seidenberg.

The Korean electronics giant has become an increasingly dominant force, and the Consumer Electronics Association – that run the CES show – have acknowledged that by snapping up the company's president of visual display business and chief design officer.

"Boo-Keun Yoon oversees all activities surrounding a broad portfolio of devices, including TVs, monitors, Blu-ray players and other connected consumer digital products," explains the CEA.

Market share

"Under his leadership, Samsung has maintained its No.1 status in terms of global market share for TVs, monitors and Blu-ray players," the press release added.

"In addition, he has successfully led several efforts to commercialize market-leading innovations such as Samsung's LED TV in 2009 and, most recently, the company's total 3D entertainment solution – a full product suite consisting of TVs, Blu-ray home theater systems and glasses that make it possible for consumers to enjoy 3D content in the comfort of their homes."

More keynote speakers will be announced in due course, with Yoon scheduled to speak at the opening day of CES 2011 on January 6.