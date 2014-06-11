PS Vita TV to head outside of Japan as PlayStation TV later this year

You may recall the PS Vita TV system that was seemingly never going to make it off the island of Japan?

Sony just delivered some liberating news during E3 2014: It's rebranding Vita TV as PlayStation TV and bringing it to North America, Europe and Australia.

The black slab (the color is new, too) lets users play PS4 games through Remote Play, PS3 games via PlayStation Now, and select PS Vita, PSP and PS One titles as well.

The PlayStation TV will sell for AU$149.95 in Australia (it'll be US$99 in the US, as shown in the picture above). A bundle has been announced for the US that includes a DualShock 3 controller, an HDMI cable, an 8GB memory card and a copy of the Lego Movie video game, however we aren't yet sure if this will be available Down Under.

Due later this year, the PlayStation TV may not be the most vital piece of hardware you ever own, but at least it won't take up too much space in your living room.