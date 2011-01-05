LG unveils LW770T and LW950T Full LED NANO TVs

LG has added two new Full LED NANO screens to its range with the LW770T and LW950T bringing Dynamic 3D and TruMotion 400Hz.

LG's NANO televisions aim to bring ultra-thin and stylish designs without compromising on picture quality, and are Active 3D sets to boot.

"As the first to launch Full LED NANO screens at IFA in 2010, LG revealed a further two screens [LW770T and LW950T] at 2011 International CES today, demonstrating a continued investment in leading 3D Home Entertainment technologies," explained LG's release.

Sleek bezels love

"Full LED NANO provides a combination of ultra slim depth and sleek bezel design with unrivalled picture quality by using micro pixel local dimming technology, creating truly stunning TVs," the company added.

The LG LW770T comes in 42, 47 and 55-inch flavours offering the aforementioned TruMotion 400Hz, Full LED NANO Slim (ALEF) with spot control and Dynamic 3D.

It also boasts a Freeview HD tuner, DivX HD Plus, Wireless AV link and Smart TV.

The LG LW950T brings the same feature set but is only available at 47 and 50 inches.

