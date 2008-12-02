Trending
Dr Who made available on iTunes by BBC

You have failed to download to iPod. Exterminate!

Exterminate!

Dr Who fans will be able to download the last four series from iTunes – with a series a week being made available through December.

The relaunched science fiction series has become one of the most popular programmes on television with the help of Russell Davies – who is about to move aside.

BBC Worldwide has now indicated that the series will be made available on iTunes – with Series 1 (of the reboot) available from December 2 and Series 4 available on December 23.

Enduring brand

Simon Danker, director of digital media at BBC Worldwide, said: "Doctor Who is one of the most popular and enduring brands on British TV and the new series has introduced the Time Lord to a whole new audience.

"Now, Doctor Who fans young and old can revisit their favourite episodes any time and anywhere".

Dr Who has already been a major hit on the internet – with the series one of the most popular on BBC's iPlayer.

