Internet TV: a fragmented future?

Is your TV connected? And if it isn't, does it matter?

Now in their second generation, 'connected' TVs from the likes of Sony, Samsung, Panasonic, Philips and LG that host a web-powered content portal are getting busier – but are they about to be blown away by Google TV?

All of these web TV platforms are attempts, in various forms, to aggregate content from disparate sources on the internet to make the hardware – the TV itself – more competitive in the market.

At the moment it's all about content, with the basic YouTube widget usually sitting alongside a range of internet channels – such as Dailymotion, weather apps and, sometimes, an interface for the likes of BBC iPlayer and ITV Player, and even Lovefilm.