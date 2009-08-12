ITV starts testing on dedicated HD channel

ITV has started the testing phase of its ITV 1HD simulcast channel, in preparation for the launch of Freeview HD in December.

With the Granada region getting the HD version of Freeview at the end of the year – for people who have found a DVB-T2 set tuner by then – ITV are keen to be ready with a complete HD channel.

Currently the channel offers HD to Freesat viewers, but only through the red button at certain times, whereas the ITV1 HD channel will be a simulcast of ITV1.

Upscaled

Although it will be labelled as HD, many programmes will be upscaled from SD rather than broadcast in actual high definition.

The tests are being run on the 10510 test label, with the Granada region programming being simulcast.

It remains to be confirmed that Freesat viewers will be offered the new HD channel, but the Winter Hill transmitter will begin broadcasting the HD signal on December 2 for Freeview HD early adopters.