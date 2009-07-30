Five officially joins Project Canvas

Five is the latest company to sign up to Project Canvas, with the BBC led IPTV scheme picking up momentum.

Although the BBC Trust is yet to make a final decision on giving the go-ahead to the project, it is looking increasingly likely that the green light will come.

Despite reservations from manufacturers and some platform owners, the BBC is adamant that it can help bring some order to the chaotic IPTV world with a set of standards and marketing that can make Canvas the IPTV equivalent to Freeview.

Now, Five – the fourth major terrestrial broadcaster has thrown its weight behind the project, following BBC and ITV into Canvas.

Important step

"Project Canvas is an important step forward because it will extend choice and significantly improve the television experience for viewers. Its widespread adoption is central to driving Digital Britain," said Five's Dawn Airey.

"It's vital for broadcasters and other industry stakeholders to form partnerships such as Canvas if they're to open up new commercial opportunities and thrive in the digital world."

Canvas project director Richard Halton, speaking on behalf of partners BBC, ITV and BT, said: "We're delighted that Five has joined the consortium.

"Canvas aims to unlock the huge potential of internet-connected TV. By democratising access to the living room, we create real choice for consumers, a future for free-to-air broadcasting and important commercial opportunities for content providers."