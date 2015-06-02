Look for new Arrested Development episodes on Netflix in mid-2016

Whatever your feelings about Arrested Development's Netflix revival, more Bluth family exploits are headed to the streaming service early next year.

Producer Brian Grazer revealed on The Adam Carolla Show podcast that production for new AD episodes will kick off after January 1, 2016. Subscribers can expect the episodes to land "four months after that," he said.

Netflix was apparently itching for more episodes just as much as Lucille Bluth fiends for her morning Martini: "Netflix is determined to do more episodes, so we're going to do more episodes," Grazer said.

Steve Holt!

Via The Wrap