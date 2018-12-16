TechRadar's downloads advent calendar: get Incomedia WebAnimator GO free

The holidays are an expensive time, so we’re bringing you a special treat: a full, free Windows program to download every day until Christmas.

Take a look behind door number 16 on our free downloads advent calendar to find Incomedia WebAnimator GO – an amazing tool that makes it easy for complete beginners to make stunning HTML5 animations ready to use online.

Download Incomedia WebAnimator GO, click the 'Register' link on the bottom left and enter your name, email address and the license key WEBANIMATORGO-TECHRADAR-DEC18. You will receive an email with a verification link; click this to activate the full version of the software.

With WebAnimator GO, you can make HTML5 animations in just three steps: choose one of the stylish templates, add images and text, and export it. You can add the resulting animation to your own website, or share it on social media.

The resulting smooth animations will look amazing in any modern web browser, whether it's on a desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone. Follow the instructions above to get Incomedia WebAnimator GO free and get started today.

Download provided by Incomedia

