TechRadar's downloads advent calendar: get Ashampoo Disk-Space-Explorer 2018 free

The holidays are an expensive time, so we’re bringing you a special treat: a full, free Windows program to download every day until Christmas.

Behind the ninth door on our free downloads advent calendar you'll discover the full version of Ashampoo Disk-Space-Explorer 2018 – a fantastically useful tool that gives you a total overview of file distribution and disk space consumption.

Unlike Windows Explorer, Disk-Space-Explorer 2018 lists results based on file types, making it easy to spot those using more than their fair share of resources.

There are customizable filters to let you sort by certain file types (images or game files, for example), and the results are presented in bar and pie charts so you can see at a glance the proportion of disk space used by each file type.

You can also drill down through your file system for more detailed results. Grab Ashampoo-Disk-Space-Explorer 2018 free today and get a full picture of what's happening on your drives.

