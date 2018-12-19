TechRadar's downloads advent calendar: get Abelssoft MovieCut 2019 free

The holidays are an expensive time, so we’re bringing you a special treat: a full, free Windows program to download every day until Christmas.
Look behind door 19 on our free downloads calendar to discover Abelssoft MovieCut 2019 – a complete video tuning suite that will help you get your clips ready to share with the world. You don't need any prior experience; everything is clear and well designed for complete beginners.
Abelssoft MovieCut makes it easy to crop and trim your video, keeping only the most interesting parts. You can also adjust the brightness sharpen the image and reduce camera shake – all with just a couple of clicks.
It's also possible to add music to bring your video to life, and once you've finished, you can export your creation in any of the most popular file formats, or export it directly to YouTube.
Even if you've never used a video editor before Abelssoft MovieCut makes optimizing your clips simplicity itself. Download it free and try it for yourself.
