Team jumping live stream: how to watch Olympics equestrian free online and anywhere

Wednesday's individual show jumping concluded with a thrilling jump-off, as six riders recorded faultless performances, with speed ultimately proving decisive. Sweden missed out on gold despite having three riders in contention, but that disappointment could turn to elation in the team event. Read on as we explain how to get a team jumping live stream and watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics equestrian event online from anywhere - including where you can watch absolutely free of charge.

It was Ben Maher and Explosion W (GB) who ended up clinching gold with a time of 37.85, beating Peder Fredricson and All In (Sweden), and Maikel van der Vleuten and Beauville Z (Netherlands) by the narrowest of margins.

It means Team GB have scooped up medals in all five events so far, but they've got their work cut out if they're to make it a clean sweep.

Collective brilliance is key in team jumping, and Henrik von Eckermann and Malin Baryard-Johnsson also put in perfect scores for Sweden in the individual event.

The Nordic nation has a golden opportunity to add to its Olympic medal haul, but the competition is going to be fierce. Read on for all you need to know to watch Individual Show Jumping online and live stream Olympics equestrian action from anywhere.

- Team jumping qualifier: Friday, August 6 at 7pm JST / 8pm AEST / 11am BST / 6am ET

- Team jumping final: Saturday, August 7 at 7pm JST / 8pm AEST / 11am BST / 6am ET

Who has a free Olympics team jumping live stream?

One of the best things about the Olympics is that loads of the action, including equestrian, is being shown for free around the world. Those living in Australia have the benefit of the Channel 7's comprehensive free-to-air coverage, for example, which can be live streamed on 7Plus.

In the UK, plenty of Olympics action is being shown for free on the BBC and BBC iPlayer, and the broadcaster has confirmed that it's showing the team jumping final live.

How to watch Olympics team jumping from outside your country

You should be able to find a team jumping final live stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without resorting to an illegal stream.

How to watch Olympics team jumping in the UK

The full team jumping schedule is listed above, but the most important thing to remember is that the final is scheduled for 11am BST on Saturday morning. You can tune in to the team jumping final live on BBC One or online via BBC iPlayer, which means you get to watch the action for absolutely free. And, of course, the iPlayer app is available on a whole host of devices. So as well as watching on your TV, computer or mobile, you can also get iPlayer on the likes of Smart TVs, games consoles and other streaming devices like Fire TV Stick, Roku and Apple TV. Outside of that, Discovery+ and Eurosport are showing every moment of the Olympic Games live. Each one costs £6.99 per month or a bargain £29.99 for a whole year. And a three-day free trial for both if you want to try them out. If you’re out of the UK for the 2020 Olympic Games, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere - whether that's on the BBC, Discovery+ or Eurosport.

How to watch Olympics team jumping: live stream equestrian FREE in Australia

You can watch all of the Olympics team jumping action for FREE in Australia, thanks to the 7Plus streaming service. The full team jumping schedule is listed above, but the most important thing to remember is that the final is scheduled for 8pm AEST on Saturday evening. Not only does the 7plus service have a massive range of Tokyo Olympics coverage, you can also watch it on a whole host of devices like PCs, Macs, iOS, Android, Fetch TV, Apple TV, PS4, Chromecast and more. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic Olympics coverage.

How to watch Olympics team jumping: FREE live stream in Canada

Anyone based in Canada can watch all of the Olympics team jumping action through CBC Sports. The full team jumping schedule is listed above, but the most important thing to remember is that the final is scheduled for 6am ET / 3am PT on Saturday morning. All of the action is being shown through the CBC's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem, which offers a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. If you're really lucky, some of the action may even end up being shown completely free on the CBC website and across its apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, select Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV Stick. So double check there before you sign up to anything. Want to watch your domestic coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch Olympics team jumping in the US