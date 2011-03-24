Asda flogs Samsung Galaxy Tab for £299

Asda is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab for £299, although stock of the 7-inch tablet is limited.

The Galaxy Tab was priced at over £500 at launch, but supermarket giant Asda is slicing a significant amount off that for its Asda Direct customers.

"Asda Direct is helping customers to get onto the smartpad market, offering the Samsung Galaxy Tablet at only £299," said the store's release.

Perfect?

"The tab is perfect for life on the go, at only 12 millimetres thick, and with a 7-inch touchscreen," it continued.

"The media tablet is small enough to fit in your hand, yet big enough to be packed with incredible entertainment and communication features using the latest Android operating system. "

You can only get the Galaxy Tab from http://direct.asda.com/ and when they are gone the offer closes.

TechRadar's Samsung Galaxy Tab review awarded the tiny tablet three stars, but did praise the portability of the device.