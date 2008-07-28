Fujitsu unveils luscious new Lifebook U2010

While the MacBook Air may well be the slimmest computer on the market right now, the newly unveiled Fujitsu Lifebook U2010 could well be the next must-have laptop for fashionistas on the move.

The specs, leaked via a Vietnamese forum, are pretty impressive – an Intel Atom CPU (choice of 1.6GHz or 1.8GHz), a 5.6-inch 1024 x 768 display, an 80GB hard drive, 1GB of RAM, a 3G radio, GPS, WiFi and Bluetooth.

Fetching case

And all of that in this rather fetching case, weighing in at only 680 grams (about 1.5 lbs).

The spec has already got us salivating. We're awaiting further information on costings and release dates from Fujitsu right now. The US cost is rumoured to be in the region of $1300, which is around £650 of your English pounds.