Super Mario Maker 2 now lets you make entire worlds on Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Maker 2 is getting a pretty massive update – one that lets you create entire World Maps from your self-made Mario level creations on Nintendo Switch.

The dedicated Mario level creator already offered a host of customization options, with a variety of world styles from the 8-bit days of the NES to the 3D modelling of the Wii U.

Until now you only had the option of making and sharing individual levels and courses, but the latest (and entirely free) update is set to massively expand the scope of your creations, letting you connect levels together in a World Map of your own design. You can even make up to eight distinct Worlds and 40 total courses, meaning you now have the freedom to create a fully-fledged Mario platforming game.

Want to create eight worlds all drowning in lava? You can do that. You can also let your player watch the slow decline of the natural world, from green fields to ghost-haunted deserts.

The Super Mario Maker 2 update is available for free when it lands on April 20.

It's all coming up Mario

The Super Mario Maker 2 update might not be the only Mario-themed gift coming our way this year.

We caught word of a collection of remastered Super Mario games for Nintendo Switch to commemorate Mario's 35th anniversary. While not yet confirmed, the possibility of seeing the likes of Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Sunshine on Nintendo Switch is enough to get us salivating.