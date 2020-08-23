Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X

After some relatively understated teasing at the start of August, Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has finally been revealed in more detail during DC FanDome.

In a dedicated panel hosted by Will Arnett an official reveal trailer was shown for the game, featuring four of its playable antiheroes: Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot and Captain Boomerang. Together, they're fighting off bad guys in a Metropolis that’s being torn apart by Brainiac. At the trailer’s end, a not-so-friendly version of Superman makes an appearance and the game’s “Kill the Justice League” title becomes a lot more clear.

Following the trailer, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s creative director, Sefton Hill, gave more detail on the game and explained that it’ll feature an open world with one to four player co-op.

Players will be able to switch between characters as they please and it’ll be possible to play the game in single player mode, with AI taking control of the other characters as needed.

Coming to next-gen consoles

Kill the Justice League will be developer Rocksteady’s first title since Batman: Arkham Knight in 2015 and Arkham VR in 2016 so it’s safe to say there’s some anticipation for this game. It was confirmed by Hill that the game will be a continuation of Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham-verse.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC in 2022. Watch the trailer for yourself below.

DC FanDome, which also saw the reveal of Warner Bros Montreal's Gotham Knights, has now come to an end. But there will be another more on-demand style event called Explore the Multiverse on September 12 2020.