Suck it up: save AU$150 on Dyson's V7 cordless vac

Most of us hate cleaning, the dreaded repetitive chores that seem to be the bane of our existence, but there is an unexpected hero here to save the day – the Dyson V7 Motorhead that is currently discounted by 25%.

Vacuuming with a traditional vacuum cleaner can become quite the bore – dragging out a bulky appliance that has to be lugged around with a sluggish might as you unravel the cord with the least amount of graciousness, grunting to yourself.

Well, grunt no more thanks to the Dyson V7 Motorhead – a divine household appliance that will make vacuuming a breeze. No longer will you dread your weekly (or daily) vacuum as you effortlessly glide around your home, cord free and look back on your handiwork with admiration and a sense of accomplishment.

Thanks to this device's 30-minute battery life, you’ll have plenty of time to zip around your home like the cleaning fairy you are. It has strong suction, too, making it capable of picking up floor nasties of both the indoor and outdoor variety.

The Dyson V7 has multiple levels of suction strength and if placed on 'max' mode, the battery life drops to a mere 6-minutes (so best reserve that power for when it’s really needed).

As a bit of added convenience, the Dyson V7 is modular by design – you can use it as a stick vacuum or remove the wand from the main compartment to turn it into a nifty handheld unit. It’s also bagless, allowing you to empty collected dirt with a single pull of its lever.

