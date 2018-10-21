Stream F1 live: how to watch the United States Grand Prix 2018 online from anywhere

Pole position. 67 points to the good. And his closes rival four places back on the grid. Today is looking very much like the day that Lewis Hamilton will lift his fifth F1 World Championship - only the third man in history to do so. And we'll tell you how to stream F1 live - even for FREE in the UK and some other regions - wherever you are in the world.

United States Grand Prix - where and when The US Grand Prix surely has the grandest sounding name of all the F1 calendar - the Circuit of the Americas. Built in 2010 specifically for Formula One, the track near Austin, Texas measures 3.4 mile/5.5km. The race itself is on Sunday October 21 at 1.10pm local time (7.10pm BST, 2.10pm ET, 11.10am PT)

We won't go through all the possible permutations here, but it's now looking like a probability that tonight will see an effective premature end to the 2018 F1 season in the United States - just like 2015 all over again. Basically if Hamilton wins and Sebastian Vettel only manages third, it's a done deal. In fact, any result that ends up with Hamilton grabbing an eight point advantage over his bitter rival means that Hamilton will officially retain his crown.

And the omens are pretty good for the Brit. He's won five of the six United States Grand Prix previously held at the Circuit of Americas, so he knows how to hold up his end of the bargain in Texas. The other person to win here since 2012? That man Vettel, of course.

It's a tall order at the United States Grand Prix for Vettel to claw back the championship, but thankfully watching it is super straightforward for you and on pretty much any device. And the best thing about it...it's possible to do so absolutely free of charge. Read on to find out how to stream F1 live.

How to watch the Unites States Grand Prix anywhere in the world

If you don't have easy access to watch the Grand Prix online in your country, the best way to watch the FREE UK coverage is to download and install a VPN service. This effectively tricks your computer into thinking that it's in another country. It's really easy to do, and works for loads of sporting events where live streams may not be readily available where you are:

1. Download and install a VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day money back guarantee

2. IPVanish: hot on security and now with a 69% discount on its two-year plan - that's effectively only $3.74 a month

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to stream F1 live and for free.

3. Go to a channel that's showing the Grand Prix

Use a channel in the UK that's streaming all the F1 action you can handle from Texas (see below).

How to stream F1 live in the UK for free:

If you’re in the UK then Channel 4 is the way to go for the weekend's free-to-air coverage. And the station's All4 platform is free and straightforward to access on a range of devices including tablets, mobile phones, personal computers and Smart TVs. Formula One 2018 is also being shown on Sky Sports F1 . Live streaming of all F1 races is available online to Sky customers with a subscription to Sky Sports F1, as well as access to a mobile device with the Sky Go app. Not in the UK this weekend? Fear not, check out our advice on using a VPN above, and it will let you watch the UK coverage from wherever on Earth you are.

How to watch United States Grand Prix in the US:

In the US, ESPN and ABC have the rights to show the F1 live (using Sky's UK coverage). That's great news if you have cable, but if you're a cord-cutter you could try a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. Out of the US and want to watch the coverage? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a location showing the race.

How to get an F1 live stream in Australia

In Australia? Then your main option is the very snazzy-sounding Fox Sports Race Centre. It's oing to be an early start on Monday morning though, as the race will commence at around 4am. What a fabulous start to the week! The Fox Sports package doesn't come cheap, BUT there is a two week FREE trial if you want to give it a try before you buy. That let's you use the Foxtel Now app as well, so you can live stream to your preferred device.

Where can I watch the United States Grand Prix using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the Formula 1 from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: Australia, Finland, Israel, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

Photos courtesy of Formula1.com