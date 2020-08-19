Stranger Things season 4 won't be the last one – but the show's ending is planned

Stranger Things season 4 hasn't resumed filming yet, but creators the Duffer Brothers aren't planning for this to be the final season of the show. In fact, the pandemic has allowed them to plan ahead on the sci-fi/horror Netflix series – they know how it ends, and they know how long it'll take to get there.

"Season 4 won't be the end," says Ross Duffer in an interview with THR. "We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story."

So, Stranger Things season 5 is a sure thing, based on these words.

Every script on the current season is done, thanks to the extra time allowed by the pandemic. Filming did begin on the series before being put on hold, and Netflix even released a teaser for season 4 that showed Hopper (David Harbour) alive in a Russian prison camp.

At some point, filming on the show will resume when it's safe. Some series have been planning a return to production, with The Witcher season 2 now filming again in the UK.

"Everyone's excited to get back to work, but the priority is the safety of the cast and crew, and that will dictate when we go back," Ross Duffer adds.

Looks like you'll be waiting until early 2021 at the least for the return of one of the best Netflix shows.

How long can the series go on for?

In some ways, we expect the limitation of Stranger Things is the cast – the older they get, the harder it'll be to tell the story while they're still meant to be kids. All of the young cast members are aged 16-18 – so if season 5 films a while from now, they'll probably start looking around college age.

That, though, might open up some interesting new storytelling opportunities for the characters if the Duffer Brothers lean into it.