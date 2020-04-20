SteelSeries unveils Cyberpunk 2077 gaming headsets for PS4 and Xbox One

Can't wait for Cyberpunk 2077 to launch in September? You're not alone – but the announcement of a pair of SteelSeries gaming headsets and accessory kits styled after the game's, well... cyberpunk aesthetic, will no doubt bring music to your ears.

These aren't new headsets, given they're essentially reskins of the existing low-latency SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless, but they do have a new and (dare we say it) dystopian flavor – and will be rolling out worldwide in the coming days.

There are two new version of the Arctis 1 Wireless. The first is the Johnny Silverhand Edition – named after Keanu Reeves highly-anticipated character, with a fetching tattoo imprinted on the right can – which will be compatible with Xbox One, PC, Android, and even Nintendo Switch.

The Netrunner Edition, on the other hand, will be compatible with PS4, PC, Android, and Nintendo Switch – but not Xbox One. Both headsets retail for $109.99 / £109.99 (around AU$170).

SteelSeries already makes all kinds of gaming peripherals, though a press release for the announcement said it was now "the official audio partner of Cyberpunk 2077", meaning we could see further collaborations during the game's lifespan – maybe even on the PS5 and Xbox Series X?

SteelSeries also unveiled three new Arctis Pro accessory packs, "inspired by three of the major factions in Night City – Arasaka, Militech and Kang Tao" – and retailing at $34.99 / £39.99 (around AU$55).

If you already have an Arctis Pro, these packs will be a cheaper way to get a bit of Cyberpunk 2077 into your setup, with a "Cyberpunk 2077 ski-goggle headband and two new magnetic earplates" – and will be compatible with the Arctis Pro, Arctis Pro + GameDAC and Arctis Pro Wireless.

Not fussed about the new design? Check out the lower prices for the classic Arctis 1 Wireless gaming headset below:

It's all coming up Cyberpunk

This isn't the only Cyberpunk 2077 collaboration happening, either. We'd previously reported on a Cyberpunk 2077-themed Xbox One X console, set to release this coming June.

You'll naturally have to wait until September to play the game, but it's up to you whether the console will temper your impatience or taunt you with what you can't yet have. You can see the announcement trailer below: