Steelers vs Packers live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere

Pittsburgh and Ben Roethlisberger are in a mighty pickle. The veteran quarterback is increasingly resembling a 39-year-old picked from the crowd to play at center for the Steelers, and not in a good way. But you know who else people wrote off at the start of the season? Aaron Rodgers. Read on as we explain how to get a Steelers vs Packers live stream and watch the NFL online from anywhere.

Of course, A-Rod and Big Ben are in very different shape. The reigning MVP can still move his legs, for one. And he's also capable of throwing further than 10 yards. Roethlisberger's days look numbered, and despite the lack of a Plan B he faces a steep uphell battle to keep hold of his starting spot.

The Packers needed a last-gasp field goal to get the better of the 49ers last weekend, and it could prove the slice of fortune they need to really hit their stride. After that dreadful opener they're looking like their old selves again, with Rodgers, Davante Adams and Aaron Jones looking every inch a Super Bowl-winning offensive unit.

The Steelers suffered the humiliation of losing to the Bengals - and heavily - last weekend, and it's hard to imagine them getting a sniff out of the Packers.

Follow our guide for how to watch the Steelers vs Packers online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch Steelers vs Packers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Steelers vs Packers live stream: how to watch NFL in the US

Today's Steelers vs Packers game is being shown on CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis on Paramount Plus from just $4.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. How to watch Steelers vs Packers without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best way to watch NFL games without cable this season. The standard fuboTV plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into every nationally televised NFL game in the 2021/22 regular season. Plus, you also get the benefit of the fact that fuboTV has a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Steelers vs Packers: live stream NFL FREE in Canada

Today's Steelers vs Packers game kicks off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT, and it's being televised by CTV and RDS, which also offer streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. However, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing it along with every single game of the 2021/22 season, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Plus, the FREE 30-day DAZN trial lets you try before you buy - essentially mean you can live stream Steelers vs Packers free of charge. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Steelers vs Packers live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

The Steelers vs Packers game kicks off at 9.25pm BST on Sunday evening, and you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass, which is showing every game of the season live. A subscription costs £14.99 a week or a much better-value £147.99 for the season, after a 7-day FREE trial. Sky Sports shows at least five NFL games a week but the Steelers vs Packers game isn't one of this week's featured matchups. And if you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games.

How to watch Steelers vs Packers FREE: live stream NFL in Australia