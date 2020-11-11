State of Origin 2020 Game 2: live stream NSW vs Qld from anywhere

The Maroons came away with a shock win in last Wednesday’s game. It’s now do-or-die for the NSW Blues if they have any chance of winning the Origin series.

The second game gets underway tonight, November 11 at 8:10pm AEDT, and you can watch every second of the game live no matter where you are.

NSW Blues vs Qld Maroons: live stream and time It’s kick-off! Tonight’s NSW vs Qld clash takes place at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia, and the match is set to start at 8:10pm AEDT / 7:10pm AEST. Australians can watch NSW vs Qld live and free on Channel 9, while a delayed broadcast will be shown on Fox Sports and Kayo.

NSW was defeated by a less-experienced squad last week, proving once again that you can never count out Queensland. So while the Maroons have dispelled any doubt about their skills, the attention now turns to NSW.

The Blues will have the upper-hand playing on their home ground tonight at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium, and it could be just the motivation they need to find their momentum. They’ll be hitting the field with a slightly different side though, after NSW Captain Boyd Cordner was ruled out from concussion.

Cordner is now out for the rest of the Origin series, and fan-favourite James Tedesco will replace him as captain of the Blues, while Nathan Cleary will step up as vice-captain. Cleary will have something to prove tonight, after facing criticism for Game 1’s performance.

That’s not the only change to NSW though – Luke Keary has also been dropped from the squad after a lacklustre performance last week, and replaced with Cody Walker of the Rabbitohs. It’s hoped Walker will inject some creativity into the halves.

Tonight is a must-win match for the NSW Blues, while the Maroons will have to prove they’re a team worthy of Queensland’s legacy.

Here’s how you can catch every scrum and try of game two of the 2020 State of Origin live from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the State of Origin Game 2 in Australia

All three State of Origin games will be shown live and free on Channel 9 in Australia. You can watch tonight’s match (November 11) at 8:10pm AEDT. You can also live stream the game from Channel 9’s streaming platform, 9Now.

It will also be aired on a delayed broadcast on Fox Sports and streaming service Kayo once the final whistle blows.

How to watch the State of Origin Game 2 from overseas

Fans living outside Australia, New Zealand or the Pacific Islands can catch the State of Origin online with the Watch NRL streaming service.

Watch NRL requires a subscription and has three different plans to choose from:

Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$20

Monthly: US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39

Annual: US$165 / £130 / €155 / AU$199

How Australians live stream State of Origin Game 2 from abroad

If you’re an Aussie that wants to catch that free Channel 9 coverage but are currently abroad, then you’ll discover that the access is geo-blocked. It’s annoying, but not unsurpassable, as you could try using a VPN to set the IP address of your laptop, phone or streaming device back to one in Australia and watch as if you were in the country.

Use a VPN to stream the State of Origin from anywhere