Specs leak reveals some key details about the Motorola Edge 2

We're expecting the Motorola Edge 2 to show up at some point this year, and thanks to one very well-connected source, we now have some key details about it – including screen sizes, processors, and RAM and storage configurations.

The specs come from the usually reliable Evan Blass, who says that four Motorola Edge 2 models are on the way, codenamed Pstar, Kyoto and Berlin – with the fourth being a tweaked Berlin variant for the US market.

That US model is apparently coming via Verizon and will feature a 6.78-inch, 2460 x 1080 pixel 120Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, and a triple-lens 108MP+8MP+2PM rear camera with wide angle capabilities. The battery capacity is listed as 5,000mAh.

The global version of the Berlin phone is said to be coming with a 6.67-inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel 120Hz display, plus the same processor, RAM and storage options. The battery capacity is smaller at 4,000mAh, and the rear camera is different: here it's a triple-lens 108MP+16MP+8MP model with a wide angle mode and 3x optical zoom.

Details about the various models which will compose the second-gen Motorola Edge family. (I'm told that PStar may be an alternate codename for the device also referred to as Sierra.)

Next up is the Pstar model, apparently offering a 6.67-inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel 120Hz display, a superior Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, a 4,500mAh battery and a triple-lens 108MP+16MP+8MP rear camera with wide angle and 5x optical zoom options. You'll be able to get it with 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Lastly we have what seems to be the budget Kyoto model – a 2400 x 1080 pixel 90Hz display of unspecified size, a MediaTek Dimensity 720 CPU, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a triple-lens 108MP+8MP+2MP rear camera with a wide angle feature, and a 5,000mAh capacity battery.

It would seem the Pstar model is the most premium of the four, though it's not quite the top-end flagship that the Motorola Edge Plus from last year was. That phone and the Motorola Edge showed the manufacturer moving away from the budget and mid-range handsets that it usually deals in.

Considering those phones were launched in May 2020, the sequels are a little overdue at this point, so we'd expect to see them anytime from now. There haven't been many leaks and rumors about the handsets up to this point, besides their codenames.