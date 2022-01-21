South Africa vs India live stream: how to watch 2nd ODI online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

In a cricket tour that's caused all kinds of problems for the visiting Indians, they now find themselves 1-0 down in a three-game ODI series. Can they draw level in Paarl today? To find out, here's our guide to watch a South Africa vs India live stream and catch ODI cricket action online no matter where you are in the world.

After a magnificent Test series victory, the Proteas took their momentum into Wednesday's first ODI and eased to a 31-run victory. In large part, that was thanks to splendid centuries from Rassie van der Dussen and captain Temba Bavuma. Despite 50s from Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Tahkur and disposed former captain Virat Kohli, they never really looked in the chase.

But this India team are a resilient bunch, and they've shown time and again that they have strength in depth. If they choose to ring the changes for this 2nd ODI at Boland Park, the fresh faces will be desperate to bring parity to the series score.

Will South Africa seal the series, of can KL Rahul's men turn the tide and level things up? Find out by following our guide to find a reliable 2022 South Africa vs India cricket live stream and watch every six and wicket online from anywhere.

1st ODI : Jan 19 一 South Africa won by 31 runs

: Jan 19 一 South Africa won by 31 runs 2nd ODI : Jan 21 一 Boland Park, Paarl, South Africa一 10.30am SAST / 2pm IST

: Jan 21 一 Boland Park, Paarl, South Africa一 10.30am SAST / 2pm IST 3rd ODI: Jan 23 一 Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town 一 10.30am SAST / 2pm IST

How to watch South Africa vs India cricket from outside your country

In India, South Africa, the UK, Australia, New Zealand or the US? We've got you covered with your official broadcasting options below.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch ODI cricket online in India

Star Sports subscribers in India can watch the South Africa ODI series live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Play gets underway at 2pm IST for each ODI. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary. You can also catch all the South Africa vs India action on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, and Star Sports Telugu. The Disney Plus Hotstar prices changed recently. The Disney Plus Hotstar new plans start at Rs 499 instead of Rs 399 (VIP) though the all-access content plan remains the same at Rs 1,499. Those of you wanting to live stream South Africa vs India on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

(Image credit: Future)

How to live stream ODI cricket in South Africa

Cricket fans looking to watch the Proteas vs India 1st ODI in South Africa can catch the action on SuperSport. Play is set to get underway at 10.30am SAST on each fixture of the series. And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch South Africa vs India live stream in UK

You can watch South Africa vs India via via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel, with play set to begin at 8.30am GMT during each ODI. Sky Sports subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

South Africa vs India live stream: where to watch cricket in the US (and Canada)

In the US, play gets underway at 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT each morning/night of the South Africa vs India ODI series. South Africa vs India is being shown by dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV, which is available from a number of cable providers in the US and Canada. Willow TV subscribers can also use their cable provider’s login details on willow.tv to stream the cricket online there. A better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV. If you already have Sling, you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently give it a try by getting a free 3-day free trial on Sling.

