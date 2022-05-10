Soundcore’s new speaker is loud and ready for a dip

Audio player loading…

Soundcore is doing its part to revitalize the boombox.

The audio brand has unveiled its upcoming party speaker, the Motion Boom Plus , which is more powerful than its predecessor.

Across its two 30 Watt woofers and two 10 Watt tweeters, the speaker can output a sound of 80 Watts. This makes the Boom Plus stronger than 2021’s Motion Boom, according to a Soundcore representative.



The Motion Boom Plus sports the same type of titanium drivers and BassUp feature as the older model, but also adds PartyCast 2.0 and a rating of IP67 . But this all comes at the cost of battery life even though it has a bigger 13,400 mAh battery.

Instead of lasting 24-hours on a single charge like the older model, the Motion Boom Plus now lasts at a slightly shorter 20-hours. The Boom Plus is also heavier clocking in at 5.29 lb (2.4 kg) and comes with a strap for easier carrying.

New features

Soundcore’s PartyCast 2.0 technology allows the Boom Plus to connect to over 100 individual speakers and synchronize the music among the different devices. Some of Soundcore’s speakers, like the Flare 2, have a light on top which will also sync up with the source music. All of the speakers connect to the Boom Plus via Bluetooth 5.3, which is the latest version of Bluetooth. Without going too deep into the complex details, version 5.3 improves a Bluetooth signal’s reliability while also making it more energy-efficient. The standard has better encryption to make sure other signals don’t interrupt your music.

As for the IP67 rating mentioned earlier, this means that the speaker is totally protected against dust and can be fully submerged underwater, according to The Enclosure Company.

Returning features

Migrating over from the Motion Boom is the BassUp feature and the ability to charge devices via the PowerIQ charge out feature.

BassUp is another one of Soundcore’s proprietary tech features that the company claims offers “ …unrivaled low-end intensity and power.” However, if BassUp on the Boom Plus is anything like it is on the Motion+, it really isn’t that powerful.

The Motion Boom Plus goes on sale starting May 30 with a discounted price tag of $141.99. You can pre-order right by buying a $1 reservation.