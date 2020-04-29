Sorry, PS4 players: PS Plus offers weak crop of games for May

If you were excited for some big PS4 games to get dropped in next month's free PS Plus giveaway, we may have some bad news for you – the PS Plus games for May have turned out to be a lot less thrilling than the rumors suggested.

Word was circulating of two massive games, Dark Souls Remastered and Dying Light, coming to PS Plus for May 2020. As is so often the case, the rumors turned out to be baseless – or at least they don't refer to this coming month.

What games are being offered through PS Plus? Farming Simulator 2019 – yes, the one with the combine harvesters – and Cities: Skylines, an acclaimed city management game originally released on PC back in 2015.

While we're not trashing either game, this month's lineup does feel curiously limp, with two games that are more interested in recreation and management of real-world objects (whether that's farming machinery or city airports) than any meaty single-player experiences or quirky co-op games. Where's the fantasy? The thrill? The adventure?

With previous months including the BioShock Collection and Shadow of the Colossus, we would have expected some slightly more exciting games.

Check out the best PS4 games you can play

PS5: what we know so far

PS Plus prices: the best deals this month

Don't believe the hype

It's always difficult tempering expectations when rumors run rampant, and the speed at which misinformation spreads online makes it frighteningly easy for false game rumors to ride around the globe in half a day.

We see random gaming rumors appear (and disappear) constantly, and it can be hard to discern what to pay mind to – with even a random YouTuber causing a hype frenzy when it seemed (to some people) like GTA 6 was on the cusp of an announcement. It's probably the fault of our excitement for the next big thing, but that doesn't stop us hoping that it's just around the corner.

Anyway, we may still get Dark Souls Remastered or Dying Light through PS Plus at some point – or at least games of equivalent importance – it's still a less exciting month, which is especially painful when so many players are stuck indoors. This was the time for a good content drop, Sony!