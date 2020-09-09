Sony's rumored A7C 'super compact' full-framer could be announced September 15

Sony has officially indicated that it's gearing up to make a major camera announcement, revealing on its Japanese website that a "new concept is coming" on September 15. No other information is available on the website at this time, but we can guess as to what that "new concept" might be.

Earlier this month, we heard over the grapevine that Sony had a range of "super compact" full-frame cameras in the pipeline that could be announced mid-September. The timing in the report matches up perfectly for the new "C" series E-mount snappers, which are rumored to be led by the entry-level Sony A7C.

Since the launch date went up on the Japanese site, Sony has posted a similar image on its camera YouTube channel which allows you to set a reminder for the start of the official livestreamed announcement.

The announcement is scheduled for September 15, 10am in Japan – that's September 14 at 9pm EDT / 6pm PDT in the US, 2am on September 15 in the UK and 11am Australian East Coast time.

If we're right about the A7C debuting on September 14/15, then we can look forward to seeing a whole new design for a full-frame camera - one that ditches the traditional DSLR-like body for a lighter and more compact design. The C-series cameras are rumored to be even smaller and lighter, resembling Sony's APS-C format mirrorless snappers, but with a larger 35mm sensor.

With less than a week to go, we'll find out for certain shortly.