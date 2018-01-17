Sony Xperia XZ Premium 2 may be renamed Pro when it launches next month

Sony took to CES 2018 to reveal three new phones - including the Xperia XA2 - but the rumors are already beginning for next month's MWC 2018 where Sony is rumored to introduce a new phone with a 4K screen.

Sony has released two 4K panel-toting phones in the past - 2015's Xperia Z5 Premium and last year's Xperia XZ Premium - and the new phone will once again sit at the top of the company's wide spreading phone range.

The latest rumor suggests Sony will instead switch the name of the top line phones though - it's rumored to be called the Xperia XZ Pro.

Chinese website MyDrivers has published a screenshot of a leaked document referring to the new phone as the Xperia XZ Pro for the first time.

Pro or Premium?

Despite not being noted on the page supplied by MyDrivers, the website is still confident the document confirms the Xperia XZ Pro will have a 5.7-inch, 4K resolution display.

The spec in the screenshot suggests it'll have a top of the range Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and 256GB microSD support.

Predictably the phone will be running the latest Android 8 Oreo software and will have IP68 protection to ensure the phone is water resistant. The phone also has a 3,420mAh battery.

Rumors for the phone's camera are few and far between at the moment, so we'll keep an eye out for further news on what may be on the rear of the phone.

Take all of this with a big pinch of salt though, we can't confirm the screenshot's details are all correct as we don't know the source. That said, it does make sense that Sony will reveal new phones at MWC, so expect to see something from the company at the tailend of February.

