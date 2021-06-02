Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds could be revealed very soon

The Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds could be revealed as early as next week, if the wording of Sony’s upcoming YouTube livestream – titled “Sony Announcement for Music Lovers June 2021” – is to be taken literally.

Spotted by GSM Arena, the livestream is taking place on June 8 at 12pm ET, 9am PT and 5pm BST. The slogan on the livestream’s placeholder thumbnail reads: “Truly silent. Tailored 4 you,” potentially hinting at a reveal for the WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds.

It’s of course important to note that the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds haven’t been officially confirmed, and the reveal and release date are at this point speculative. However, recent leaks may have revealed the specs and design of the WF-1000XM4. As such, a full reveal may be imminent and potentially in Sony’s upcoming livestream.

The Sony standard

Much like the superb Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds, the rumored WF-1000XM4 buds are suspected to feature active noise cancelling if the leaks are accurate. However, the WF-1000MX4 could go one step further, potentially being powered by the new Sony V1 processor which should better help to counteract external noise.

The WF-1000XM4 leaks also make mention of the price point, suspected to be around $340 / £240 / AU$440. That’s a tad more expensive than the WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds at launch, but that’s to be expected given the extra power the WF-1000XM4 supposedly packs.

Whether we’ll see the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds on June 8, or a bit later, we’re still expecting another best-in-class showcase from the tech giant. Of course, we’ll keep you updated if and when the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are announced.