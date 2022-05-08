Sony LinkBuds S leak reveals pricing and a launch date for the wireless earbuds

Audio player loading…

It looks very much as though the Sony LinkBuds true wireless earbuds are going to get a follow-up in the near future – with the near future being Wednesday, May 18, if the latest leak from the rumor mill is to be believed.

Said leak comes from well-established tipster Jon Prosser, who says that the earbuds will get their grand unveiling on that date. He also expects the flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones to be launched on May 12.

We haven't heard a huge amount about the Sony LinkBuds S up to this point, but there has been a rumor that the hole in the center of the earbuds on the original LinkBuds will be removed, with a round vent near the ear canal to allow sound to pass through instead.

Yep. Announcement on May 12$399XM4s will stay around for $349Also, new LinkBuds 👇LinkBuds S (closed wireless earbuds)Announcement on May 18$199 https://t.co/GPi3w87l3DMay 5, 2022 See more

Paying the price

Prosser has also leaked out the pricing of the Sony LinkBuds S: $199 (about £160/$AU280). Their predecessors were launched at a price point of $179 / £149 / AU$299, so we're looking at a slightly more expensive proposition.

It's been a busy time for Sony leaks recently, with plenty of details spilling out about the Sony WH-1000XM5 too: better battery life and smarter noise cancellation could be on the table for the latest edition of Sony's over-ear headphones.

We should know for sure in the next few days, with both the headphones and the earbuds due to be revealed within the space of a week. As always, we'll bring you all of the news and the announcements as they happen.

Analysis: more choice than ever

When the Sony LinkBuds S finally do arrive, those of us looking for a fine pair of true wireless earbuds are going to have more choice than ever – don't forget that the excellent Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are also available from the same company.

Manufacturers know these products are a big hit with consumers and are rushing to get more of them on sale. Apple has of course played a big part in that, and we're expecting the long-awaited AirPods Pro 2 to see the light of day before the end of the year.

Google is trying hard to keep up as well: it has the Pixel Buds A-Series currently available, and there are rumors that we could get a pair of Pixel Buds Pro in the near future: they'll be more expensive and more high-end, if the leaks are accurate.

Our guide to the best wireless earbuds should guide you to the right product for your particular needs and ears, but bear in mind all the models that are rumored to be launching soon as well – it could be that the best earbuds for you aren't out yet.