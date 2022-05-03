Sony finally reveals US pricing for its first QD-OLED TV

Audio player loading…

The Sony A95K is one of the most hotly-anticipated TVs of 2022 - and now, the company has finally revealed how much you'll need to stump up to get your hands on its first QD-OLED TV.

US buyers can expect to pay $3,000 for the 55-inch model, and $4,000 for the 65-inch version, and both will be available to preorder in June. That's slightly less than what we were expecting based on the previously-released EU prices, which put the TVs at €3,050 and €4,050 respectively.

There's no officially pricing in the UK yet, but that works out at around £2,400 for the 55-inch QD-OLED, and £3,200 for the 65-inch model. It may be that the 55-inch A95K is a little pricier than that, though; a rogue John Lewis product listing that was posted in April (and swiftly removed) showed a price of £2,699.

The QD-OLED battle hots up

The Samsung S95B is cheaper than Sony's first QD-OLED. (Image credit: Samsung)

Now that the Sony A95K prices have been revealed, we can say for sure that Samsung's own QD-OLED TV will be the cheaper option of the two. The Samsung S95B also comes in 55 and 65-inch sizes, which cost $2,200 / £2,399 (about AU$2,980) and $3,000 / £3,299 (about AU$4,040).

We spent a little time with Sony and Samsung's first QD-OLED TVs, and both impressed with their vivid colors, intense blacks, and bright screens. We can't wait to carry out full reviews on both sets to find out which model will win the battle of the QD-OLED - however, it's clear that the Samsung S95B will be the best option for anyone who's sticking to a strict budget.

As well as the A95K, Sony has also revealed pricing for the rest of the 2022 Bravia TV lineup. The most expensive of the bunch is the 8K Bravia XR Master Series Z9K, which starts at $7,000 for the 75-inch model, rising to $10,000 for the 85-inch version.

Sony 2022 TV lineup: US prices

The Sony Z9K Master Series 8K TV. (Image credit: Sony)

Here's the full lineup of 2022 Sony TVs with US pricing:

Sony Master Series Z9K 8K Mini LED TV

85-inch: $9,999.99

75-inch: $6,999.99

Sony Master Series A95K QD-OLED TV

65-inch: $3,999.99

55-inch: $2,999.99

Sony X95K 4K Mini LED TV

85-inch: $5,499.99

75-inch: $3,799.99

65-inch: $2,799.99

Sony Master Series A90K 4K OLED TV

48-inch: $1,499.99

42-inch: $1,399.99

Sony Master Series A80K 4K OLED TV

77-inch: $3,799.99

65-inch: $2,499.99

55-inch: $1,999.99

Sony X90K 4K LED TV