Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is free on Steam as part of the Sega 60th Anniversary Sale

Beloved classic Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now free on the Steam PC gaming store as part of the Sega 60th Anniversary Sale , which sees a number of high profile games discounted from the publisher. But don't wait around for too long to claim the Blue Blur's second outing free of charge, as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is only free until October 19.

If Sonic's not your thing (shame on you), then there's still find plenty of deals that might pique your interest. Highlights from Sega’s sale include 75% off the excellent Sonic Mania, 75% off Bayonetta and a 50% off offer on Yakuza Kiwami 2. You can also get 20% off the recently released Persona 4 Golden, too.

Check out some of the deals below, and head to Steam for the full list of games on sale.

Sonic Mania: $19.99 $4.99 on Steam

An all-new Sonic adventure that recaptures the spirt of the Sega Genesis games to aplomb, Sonic Mania is currently 75% and a must-have for any fans of the spiky blue hedgehog.

View Deal

The Yakuza Bundle: $69.97 $26.97 on Steam

Step into the world of Yakuza in this bundle that includes Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2. That's a saving of 61% over the regular price. View Deal

Bayonetta 2: $19.99 $4.99 on Steam

A beautifully stylish hack 'n slash game, Bayonetta's universally acclaimed action game is now 75% off on Steam and is the definitive way to play this classic. View Deal

Persona 4 Golden: $19.99 $15.99 on Steam

Experience the coming of age story for the very first time on PC in Persona 4 Golden. Currently 20% off on Steam this classic JRPG has never looked or ran better. View Deal

Two Point Hospital: $34.99 $10.49 on Steam

Cure patients with wacky conditions and attempt to run a successful hospital on a budget as you spread your healthcare organization across Two Point County. Two Point Hospital is now 70% off on Steam.View Deal

There are plenty more deals to check out in the Sega 60th Anniversary Sale, but if nothing catches your eye, you can at least grab Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for free.

We also regularly scour the internet for the best PS4 deals and best Xbox One prices to help you save on all the latest games an console bundles.