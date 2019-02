Windows 8 is in the hands of developers, and excitement is building for this touch-friendly new operating system from Microsoft.

You've probably already checked out TechRadar's extensive hands on Windows 8 review, but you can now check out our video preview of what you need to know about the next-gen operating system and see it in action.

So, if you want to know your Charms from your Metro, check out our video preview for Windows 8 ahead of a probable 2012 launch.