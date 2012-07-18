Windows 8 release date confirmed as October 26

After last week confirming that Windows 8 will arrive in late October, Microsoft has now revealed the exact launch date as October 26.

Windows President Steven Sinofsky has just made the official announcement at Microsoft's annual sales meeting.

That long-awaited operating system will be available in all of the major territories as a downloadable upgrade or to buy in store on that launch date, a mere 14 weeks away.

Success story in the making?

Earlier this month Microsoft revealed that it would be passing the final build on to manufacturers in August to allow them to fit hardware with the new OS before the October launch.

Microsoft will offer only three versions, two for Intel-based PCs (Windows 8 and Windows 8 Pro) and Windows 8 RT for ARM-based tablets like the Microsoft Surface.

The new OS offers both a traditional desktop interface and the Metro-style touch-friendly UI.

All indications are that Windows 8 will be a massive success story for the software giant. Check out our in-depth Windows 8 hands-on review for a closer look.

Via: TechCrunch