Microsoft download fixes Vista Wi-Fi errors

Microsoft has issued a download that fixes a networking flaw in Windows Vista. The Windows update fixes some very specific issues to do with wireless networking.

These include having to enter your wireless login every time you connect, even though you've saved the login previously.

Other problems include if you're using a wireless profile that came with your wireless card, then it might corrupt and pop up a message saying "Windows Explorer has stopped working" or "Windows Explorer has crashed".

View the full list of fixed problems and to download the patch. There is one slight niggle - you'll have to say you're resident in the US to get hold of it.