Sony debuts VAIO G11-Series

Sony laptops have always appealed to the traveller, but the company hopes its latest Windows Vista Business series will add durability and stamina to the mix.

The 12.1-inch screened laptop features Intel's 1.33GHz ULV (Ultra-Low Voltage) Core Solo processor. Consequently, Sony is quoting a battery life of up to nine hours. Meanwhile its design team has used Carbon Fibre laminate for both the casing and lid to provide greater strength. The G11 weighs just 1.12kg including the battery, while the oft-ignored power supply has also received some attention - it weighs just 170g.

Sony says its latest range is capable of withstanding a drop of up to 90cm and, like IBM and Toshiba's models, the laptop employs hard drive lockdown if it falls.

Sony VAIO VGN-G11XN/B features: